Monsoon arrives in Delhi, rain likely next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that monsoon has advanced across Delhi, along with most parts of Haryana and Punjab, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, and additional areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Southwest Monsoon reached Delhi on Thursday, five days later than its normal onset date of June 27, bringing widespread rain and marking the end of a prolonged spell of heat across the Capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that monsoon has advanced across Delhi, along with most parts of Haryana and Punjab, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, and additional areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Delhi’s monsoon onset this year comes after the city experienced two consecutive days of heatwave conditions late June before thunderstorms and light rainfall brought some relief.

The arrival is slightly later than last year, when Southwest Monsoon reached Delhi on June 28, but much earlier than in years like 2021, when it arrived on July 13, and 2002, when the onset was delayed until July 19.