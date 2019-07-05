Monsoon arrives in Delhi, light showers expected today: IMD

The southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi on Friday, weeks after it was delayed owing to Cyclone Vayu and other factors.

The IMD said: “Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and entire Delhi.”

On Friday, the minimum temperature in the capital city was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius after a brief spell of rain in the last 24 hours. The Safdarjung observatory, the recordings of which are considered the official figures for the city, received 1.4 mm of rain, while the Palam observatory received 6.4 mm rainfall. Ayanagar received the highest rainfall at 17.4 mm during the period.

Weather forecast predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of a light rain or thundershower. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 31.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

With PTI inputs