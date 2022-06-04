scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Monkeypox virus: 5-year-old’s samples sent for testing in UP’s Ghaziabad

Health officials said the minor was taken to an ENT clinic for a hearing ailment. The doctor soon informed authorities that the child had excessive rashes and itching on the skin.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 4, 2022 11:30:38 am
Monkeypox virus, monkeypox virus in india, monkeypox symptoms, up news, delhi newsThis 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. (AP/PTI)

The health department in Ghaziabad has sent the samples of a five-year-old child for monkeypox testing. According to officials with the department, a clinic informed them about a young child with specific symptoms related to the disease and samples were taken as part of precautionary measures.

As per health officials, the minor was taken to an ENT clinic for an examination pertaining to a hearing ailment on May 23. The doctor who examined the child soon informed higher authorities that the minor had excessive rashes and itching on the skin. The surveillance officer took cognisance of the information and a rapid response team was deployed.

During preliminary examination, the child was found to have no fever or headache. The child has no history of foreign travel, nor has come in contact with any person who has travelled abroad in the last one month, officials added.

The family has been asked to isolate the child till the samples give conclusive results. Health officials are tracking the symptoms to suggest further course of action.

