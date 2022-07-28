scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Monkeypox suspect in LNJP but lesions inconsistent with virus

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is the laboratory in the city that is part of the network. Simultaneously, NIV-Pune will conduct a confirmatory test specifically for monkeypox.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 1:31:22 am
The hospital currently has one patient with monkeypox — a 34-year-old person from West Delhi. (Express Photo/File)

With surveillance teams in the city on alert after detection of the first case of monkeypox, another suspect with fever and rashes has been admitted to the isolation ward for the disease at the nodal Lok Nayak hospital. Doctors from the hospital, however, said it is unlikely that the person has the infection.

“The dermatologists said that the patients’ lesions are not consistent with that of monkeypox. Rashes can also happen due to other infections like chickenpox,” said a doctor from the hospital. The sample of the patient has been sent to the National Institute of Virology-Pune, with reports expected by Thursday evening. The person also doesn’t have a history of international travel in the last 21 days, according to the doctor.

To reduce the turnaround time and increase testing capability for the infection, fifteen viral research and diagnostic laboratories across the country have started conducting RT PCR tests for the orthodox group of viruses, of which monkeypox is a part, from Tuesday onwards as reported by The Indian Express. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is the laboratory in the city that is part of the network. Simultaneously, NIV-Pune will conduct a confirmatory test specifically for monkeypox.

More from Delhi

The hospital currently has one patient with monkeypox — a 34-year-old person from West Delhi. With no history of international travel, he was the first case of local transmission of monkeypox in the country. Three more cases have been confirmed in Kerala so far, all with history of travel to UAE. All health facilities in the city have been asked to report suspected cases to district surveillance teams. Doctors have been asked to take detailed history in patients with lesions, with the guidelines by the Centre stating that skin and sexually transmitted infection clinics must remain on alert for monkeypox cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

3

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

4

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

5

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement