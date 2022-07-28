Monkeypox suspect in LNJP but lesions inconsistent with virus

July 28, 2022 1:31:22 am
With surveillance teams in the city on alert after detection of the first case of monkeypox, another suspect with fever and rashes has been admitted to the isolation ward for the disease at the nodal Lok Nayak hospital. Doctors from the hospital, however, said it is unlikely that the person has the infection.
“The dermatologists said that the patients’ lesions are not consistent with that of monkeypox. Rashes can also happen due to other infections like chickenpox,” said a doctor from the hospital. The sample of the patient has been sent to the National Institute of Virology-Pune, with reports expected by Thursday evening. The person also doesn’t have a history of international travel in the last 21 days, according to the doctor.
To reduce the turnaround time and increase testing capability for the infection, fifteen viral research and diagnostic laboratories across the country have started conducting RT PCR tests for the orthodox group of viruses, of which monkeypox is a part, from Tuesday onwards as reported by The Indian Express. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is the laboratory in the city that is part of the network. Simultaneously, NIV-Pune will conduct a confirmatory test specifically for monkeypox.
The hospital currently has one patient with monkeypox — a 34-year-old person from West Delhi. With no history of international travel, he was the first case of local transmission of monkeypox in the country. Three more cases have been confirmed in Kerala so far, all with history of travel to UAE. All health facilities in the city have been asked to report suspected cases to district surveillance teams. Doctors have been asked to take detailed history in patients with lesions, with the guidelines by the Centre stating that skin and sexually transmitted infection clinics must remain on alert for monkeypox cases.
