Ghaziabad: 5-year-old tests negative for monkeypox

The samples taken from a five-year-old child have tested negative for monkeypox, the Ghaziabad administration said on Tuesday.

According to health officials, last week, information was received from a clinic about a child with specific symptoms related to monkeypox and the samples were taken as a precautionary measure. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune five days ago.

Presently, there are no cases of monkeypox in the country.

According to health officials, the minor had been taken to an ENT clinic regarding a hearing ailment on May 23. The family had come from Gaya for the treatment. The doctor informed higher authorities that the minor also had excessive rashes and itching on several parts of her skin.

With the minor’s samples testing negative for monkeypox, the doctors said that the rashes were possibly due to excessive heat and said that she could be suffering from papular urticaria or hives.

In the preliminary examination, the minor was found to have no fever or headache. The suspect also had no foreign travel history in the last one month. The minor had not come in contact with any person who had traveled abroad in the last 30 days, officials said.

The minor had been kept at the clinic for a week till there were conclusive results and she is currently in a stable condition. The family members of the minors had also been asked to quarantine themselves at home as a precautionary measure.