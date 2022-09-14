Delhi: Monkey rescued from three men who tried to sell it for Rs 4,000

The Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly capturing a Rhesus macaque (monkey) and selling it. The accused had put various advertisements about the monkey on social media and wanted to sell it for Rs 4,000.

The complainant, advocate Niharika Kashyap, received information about the sale of the monkey and got in touch with her team. “I am also an animal rights activist and work with the Karma Asti foundation. We saw the viral messages about the monkey and decided to rescue it. We posed as customers and approached the accused. We finalised a deal to buy the monkey,” she said.

On Monday, Kashyap and her team went to Geeta Colony to rescue the animal. When the accused came with the monkey in a WagonR, the complainant called police and informed them about the case.

“We managed to rescue the monkey while police made arrests. We then called a wildlife team to help the captured,” added Kashyap.

The accused – Raju Saini (55), his son Shubham (25) and their friend Saurabh Sharma (35) – were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said, “We helped the complainant and rescued the animal. The accused had tortured the monkey and were trying to sell it to earn quick money. We sent the animal to a hospital and later handed it over

to a Forest Ranger officer for the animal’s protection and care.”