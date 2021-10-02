Video of monkey ‘lounging’ at Delhi’s IGI Airport surfaces, officials say no one harmed

A video of a monkey in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport surfaced on the internet on Friday. Airport sources confirmed that the video is from the IGI Airport. They added that the monkey was rescued and that nobody was harmed.

In the video, the monkey is seen drinking ‘Real’ fruit juice on a bar counter of the premium plaza lounge of the domestic airport as passengers stop to record videos. Those eating in the food court stopped to see what was happening while a few others appeared nonchalant.

While sources confirmed that the incident took place at the domestic airport, the date and timing of the incident are yet to be confirmed. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has not yet released an official statement on the matter.

According to a statement by a passenger, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, the incident took place on Friday evening.

The incident comes a few days after a video of the flooded forecourt of the IGI Airport went viral. The waterlogging was a result of heavy rain in a short span of time.