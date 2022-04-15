Monitoring rise in Covid cases in Delhi, no need to panic: CM Kejriwal

Hospital admissions are not increasing so there is no need to panic, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, adding that the capital has increased its resources to be able to handle an increase in Covid cases.

His statement comes after Delhi has been seeing an increase in its Covid positivity rate. “We are keeping a close eye on rising cases of Covid. Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now,” he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also said that all hospitals have been asked to be alert amidst increasing cases.

“The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of Covid in Delhi. To prevent the spread of the virus, the Delhi government is carrying out contact tracing of Covid patients. At the same time, RT-PCR testing will also be increased, if needed. To prevent the spread of Covid, the Delhi government is working on the principle of test, trace and treat,” he said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in cases and the measures to be taken to contain its spread.

According to a government statement, it has planned to increase 100 oxygen beds in every ward of Delhi within two weeks “if cases increase” and that “the Delhi government plans to prepare 65,000 beds, so that no person has to face shortage of beds in an emergency situation”.

It has also stated that if cases increase, it will implement the home isolation system once again.

“At present, the Delhi government has a capacity of 1,363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant. At the same time, the medical institution has the capacity of oxygen cylinders of up to 217 metric tonnes. Apart from this, 6,000 D type cylinders have been kept in reserve for use in an emergency. Earlier, the oxygen refilling capacity in Delhi was limited to 1,500 cylinders a day, but now the two cryogenic plants with a capacity of 12.5 MT will be able to fill an additional 1,400 jumbo cylinders every day,” said the government statement.