Money laundering probe: ED summons Satyendar Jain’s wife

The Enforcement Friday summoned Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s wife Poonam to its headquarters in connection with its money laundering probe against the minister. Sources said Poonam has been asked to appear before the agency next week as her presence is required during extraction of data from digital devices that the agency has seized during its raids on Jain and his relatives’ premises.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is in judicial custody at present.

Last month, ED arrested two businessmen in connection with the case. Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain were arrested after being called for questioning by the agency. ED sources said they were business associates of the Delhi minister.

The ED case is based on a 2017 disproportionate assets FIR of the CBI against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act, where he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly associated with him.

In April, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to these companies, apart from one more company – Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and J J Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd.

The agency had also called Jain for questioning, after having interrogated him once in 2018.

Apart from the properties related to the above companies, those belonging to Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Indu Jain were attached in the case related to alleged disproportionate assets.

At the time of the attachment of the properties, the ED said: “Investigation revealed that during the period 2015-16, when Sh. Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through hawala route. These amounts were utilized for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.”

The CBI had concluded that Jain could not explain the source of the funds received by the four companies in which he was a shareholder. It said Rs 4.63 crore was allegedly received through Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo-Metal Impex Pvt Limited in 2015-16. Jain and his wife allegedly held one-third of the shares in these companies during the period. They allegedly also held shares in the names of family members or others.

The probe agency had claimed that these were shell firms used for parking money in the form of investments in equity shares, in connivance with Kolkata-based shell companies.

The funds were allegedly used to purchase over 200 bighas of land in Auchandi, Bawana, Karala and Mohammed Mazvi villages in Delhi between 2010 and 2016, CBI sources said. The CBI filed a chargesheet in the case in December 2018 where it calculated Jain’s disproportionate assets at 217% of his known sources of income.

The CBI had registered a case against him, his wife and four others on charges of corruption. It also questioned him in the case.

“This apart, before becoming a public servant, he was allegedly involved in laundering Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies as well as other firms also based in New Delhi,” the CBI had said.