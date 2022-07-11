Money laundering case: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody extended till July 20

A court in Delhi on Saturday extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody till July 20 in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special Judge Geetanjali Goel on Monday also remanded co-accused Vaibhav Jain in judicial custody.

A court had on June 18 rejected Satyendar Jain’s bail plea saying that the accused enjoyed an influential position and it cannot be ruled out that he could influence the witnesses. Jain has been in custody since May 30. He was arrested by the central agency in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it on the basis of a case lodged by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Satyendar Jain is accused of having laundered money through at least four companies allegedly linked to him. He was sent to judicial custody on June 13 on completion of his ED custody.

According to the ED, between February 2015 and May 2017, when Jain was a minister, he acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It is alleged by the agencies – the ED and the CBI – that Jain and his family members had active control over at least four companies which laundered money to the tune of Rs 11.78 crores during 2010 to 2012 and Rs 4.63 crore during the check period. The ED alleges that accommodation entries were layered and received from Kolkata-based shell companies to the companies “owned by” Jain and agricultural lands were purchased with those funds.