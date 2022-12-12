Money laundering case: Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on bail pleas of Satyendar Jain’s co-accused

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response on the bail pleas of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain in a 2017 money laundering probe in which they are the co-accused along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain.

A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the ED and asked them to file their status report.

When the matter was called, the high court was informed that Satyendar Jain’s bail appeal is listed on December 20, and hence the present bail appeals may be listed for hearing on the same day.

The CBI had filed a case in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a year later filed a chargesheet against Jain, his wife and four of his associates, including Ankush and Vaibhav Jain, in the disproportionate assets case. Following this, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd.

The trial court rejected Jain’s bail plea observing that it “has prima facie come on record that Jain was actually involved in concealing proceeds of crime by giving cash to Kolkata-based entry operators, and bringing the cash into three companies”.

“By this process, the proceeds of crime to the tune of 1/3rd of Rs 4.61 crore has been laundered. Apart from that, Satyendar Kumar Jain has also used the same modus operandi to convert his proceeds of crime of Rs 15,00,000 by receiving accommodation entries from Kolkata-based entry operators… The applicant/accused had knowingly done such activity to obliterate the tracing of the source of ill-gotten money and, accordingly, the proceeds of crime was layered through Kolkata-based entry operators in a way that its source was difficult to decipher,” the court said.

The trial court said Satyendar Jain “has prima facie indulged in the offence of money laundering of more than Rs 1 crore”. The court had also denied bail to Vaibhav and Ankush.

The trial court had held that Vaibhav and Ankush took the benefit of Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS), 2016 by declaring the entire accommodation entries received for the period from 2010-11 till 2015-16, as their unaccounted income just to safeguard the AAP leader. “Even otherwise, there is material on record to show that income declared under the IDS, 2016 by co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain was not their own income and part of the income was also that of applicant/accused Satyendar Kumar Jain in the form of proceeds of crime, which has been prima facie established on record from the statement of Sh. Jagdish Prasad Mohta, Rajender Bansal and co-accused Vaibhav Jain,” it had held.

The ED’s case against the co-accused is based on the examination of Jagdish Prasad Mohta, the chartered accountant of the said three companies, who allegedly said that both Vaibhav and Ankush were appointed directors of the companies by backdating the documents to support their declaration made under IDS, 2016. Arrested in June, Ankush and Vaibhav Jain are currently in judicial custody.