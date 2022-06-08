Money laundering case: Seizures in ED raids spark war of words

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Tuesday it had seized Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins during raids conducted in connection with a money laundering case against AAP minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates. Jain has been remanded to ED custody till June 9.

In its statement on Tuesday, the ED said, “During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized. The cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source were found to be secreted on the said premises and were seized under PMLA.”

The ED conducted search operations at different locations on Monday. The ED statement did not say whose premises the money and gold coins were recovered from.

It said the search operation has been carried out on the “premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain/Poonam Jain, and his accomplices and other persons who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering namely, Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain & Siddharth Jain (Directors of M/s Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of M/s Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in M/s Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd.), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and M/s Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust”.

AAP, meanwhile, rallied behind Jain and accused BJP of unleashing “a malicious hate campaign against him”. “The Prime Minister has launched a witch hunt against AAP – especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lies upon lies are being propagated. You have all agencies under your control, but God is with us,” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj accused BJP of twisting facts and said, “ED’s raid at Jain’s house was a complete failure. Only Rs 2.79 lakh was found by ED. The agency conducted search operations at Jain’s house from 7 am to 2 in the night but could not find anything incriminating against him. PM Modi’s ED gave a clean chit to Jain through its seizure memo. It clearly states that Rs 2.79 lakh was found but not seized as they were accounted for. Modi government’s image was shattered at the international level due to BJP so it started a fake news campaign against Jain claiming cash and gold was found in the raid.”

AAP also shared a purported seizure memo given by the ED. “It is necessary to take note of the ‘punchnama’ or the ‘seizure memo’ of the ED. This document is authenticated in presence of two independent witnesses and contains a list of items recovered during the raid and subsequent action… The memo states, ‘as a result of the search, various documents, one digital device and two locker keys were seized. Indian currency totalling Rs 2,79,200 was also recovered during the search. However, the same was not seized.’… This is nothing but a clean chit,” he added.

The ED’s case is based on a 2017 CBI FIR lodged against Jain under which he was accused of having laundered money through five companies allegedly linked to him.