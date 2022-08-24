‘Money laundering’ case: Jain’s wife gets bail

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Poonam Jain who was accused in an alleged money laundering case along with her husband and AAP leader Satyendar Jain.
Poonam’s lawyers told Special Judge Geetanjli Goel that they will submit her passport on the next date of the hearing. Poonam was earlier granted interim bail in the same case on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with surety of like amount.
As per the allegations in the FIR, Satyendar Jain, while posted and functioning as a minister in the Delhi government allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294 from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, allegedly with the help of other persons and his family members namely Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.
Satyendar Jain is currently in judicial custody since June 13. He was also produced before the court and his lawyers have said that he will appear again before the judge on August 27.
Jain’s bail plea is also expected to be taken up on the next date of hearing.
On July 29, the court took cognizance of the ED chargesheet by stating that “there is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused” and issued summons to Poonam Jain and the representatives of four companies who were made accused in the case.
