‘Money laundering’ case: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s wife gets interim bail

Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s wife was on Saturday granted interim bail by a court in an alleged money laundering case, in which he was arrested over two months ago.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel granted interim bail to Poonam Jain on furnishing of personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with surety of like amount.

Poonam had moved a bail application before the court. Since the Enforcement Directorate submitted that it would file its reply to the bail application, and considering the fact that she was not previously arrested by the agency, the court granted her interim bail.

The court also allowed Jain to withdraw his application seeking interim bail in the case. His counsel moved for withdrawal saying they have been informed that he was being discharged from hospital.

Jain has been in judicial custody since June 13. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. According to the ED, Jain, between February 2015 and May 2017, when he was a minister, allegedly acquired assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.