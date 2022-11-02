Money laundering case: Delhi HC seeks ED’s response in Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s plea

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued a notice in a plea moved by Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s investigation against him in connection with a 2020 money laundering case.

A division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal sought the central agency’s response to the plea and listed the matter for December 15. The court, however, did not pass any order staying “coercive action” against Shivakumar as he had not moved an application for the same.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shivakumar submitted, “Once you come to the conclusion that assets are disproportionate to the income then there can’t be money laundering after that as a matter of law”.

Sibal further submitted that the ED had conducted an investigation on allegations of money laundering in a 2018 case. He said the agency started the process under the 2020 case right before the elections so that his client can be arrested.

Shivakumar has also challenged the constitutional validity of Section 13 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2009, by virtue of which the Schedule of the PMLA Act was amended and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) was included.

The plea further states the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) lodged by the ED in 2020 was based on the same set of facts which have already been investigated by the agency in a previous ECIR of 2018. It contends that the investigation by the ED in the 2020 case directly infringes the right guaranteed under Article 20(2) of the Constitution and Section 300 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which states that no person shall be prosecuted and punished for the same offence more than once.

“The predicate offence in the first ECIR was Section 120B IPC and the allegations were that the petitioner in abuse of his official position conspired with others to launder illegal money acquired during the period he served as the Minister and MLA in the State of Karnataka. The predicate offence in the 2nd ECIR alleges the acquisition of assets by the petitioner during the period between 2013 to 2018 disproportionate to his known sources of income. This clearly shows that the investigation under the PMLA offence is identical in both cases,” the plea states.

The plea states that fresh proceedings under the PMLA Act on “identical facts and covering the same period is directly infringing the rights” under Article 20(2) and Article 21 of the Constitution. It argues that the ingredients of the offence under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 3 of PMLA (predicate offence being Section 13 of the PC Act) are “identical in as much as both the offence contemplate the acquisition of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by a public servant during the check period”.

The plea seeks quashing of the proceedings and the entire investigation “commenced and continued” by the agency including the issuance of summons in the 2020 case against Shivakumar.

According to the petitioner, proceedings by the agency have been initiated in complete abuse of the process of law and malafide exercise of its powers. The plea further seeks a declaration that the agency has no jurisdiction to conduct an investigation against Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is a sitting member of the Karnataka legislative assembly and has been a minister in the state government previously.