Money laundering case: Delhi court denies bail to AAP minister Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Jain has been in custody since May 30.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel pronounced the order. She had reserved her order on the bail plea on June 14. “Bail application is dismissed,” the judge said.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it on the basis of a case lodged by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The AAP minister is accused of having laundered money through at least four companies allegedly linked to him. He was sent to judicial custody on June 13 on completion of his ED custody.

Seeking bail for Jain, senior advocate N Hariharan on Tuesday argued that the AAP leader meets the triple test for bail as he is not a flight risk and also the evidence is mostly documentary in nature and cannot be tampered with. Jain’s counsel also told the court that witnesses have never raised the allegation of threat.

Hariharan also submitted that Jain has cooperated with the agency at every stage and no more custody is required. The assets in the matter stand attached, the court was told. Stating that Jain has sleep apnea, the counsel pressed for bail on medical grounds also. The court was further told that Jain is a minister and has roots in the society.

In 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Jain and others on allegations that the companies — Paryas Infosolution, Indo Metalimpex, Akinchan Developers and Mangalayatan Projects — linked to him and his family members allegedly laundered money to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 and Rs 4.63 crore during 2015-16, when he was a minister in the Delhi government.

According to the CBI, Jain, through his associates, gave money in cash to some Kolkata-based entry operators of different shell companies for accommodation entries. These entry operators allegedly then re-routed the money in the form of investment through shares in Jain-linked companies after “layering them through shell companies”. The ED case is based on the CBI case and alleges that agricultural land was purchased by Paryas in 2011 and 2012 for which Jain signed the conveyance deeds.

Opposing the bail plea, the ED had argued that Jain was evasive and non-cooperative during the investigation. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, had also told the court that they have come across similar transactions of Lala Sher Singh Memorial Trust. When Jain was initially asked about it, the counsel said, Jain denied any connection with the trust.

However, Raju had told the court, when Jain was confronted with documents showing him as president of the trust, he questioned the signatures and also said that “he had severe Covid and has lost his memory”. Raju on Tuesday also told the court that the investigation is ongoing in the case and granting bail to Satyendar Jain will hinder the probe.