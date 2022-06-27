‘Money laundering’ case: Court extends Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody for 2 weeks

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of AAP minister Satyendar Jain for two weeks in a case of alleged money laundering registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Jain had appeared through video conferencing before Special Judge Geetanjli Goel, who initially refused to extend his judicial remand when neither Jain nor his lawyers were present in court. The ED had informed the court that Jain was hospitalised following which the court asked the agency to produce Jain through video conferencing.

Jain was earlier admitted to Lok Nayak hospital after a dip in his oxygen level.

Jain has been in custody since May 30. He was arrested by the central agency in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it on the basis of a case lodged by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He was sent to judicial custody on June 13 on completion of his ED custody.

His bail application was recently rejected by the court which said that the accused enjoys an influential position and it cannot be ruled out that he could influence the witnesses. The court had also said that no specific ground has been taken in the bail application regarding the medical condition of the accused and no documents have been produced to show the extent of the medical condition.

According to the ED, Jain, between February 2015 and May 2017, when he was a minister, allegedly acquired assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income. It is alleged by the ED and CBI that Jain and his family members had active control over at least four companies that laundered money to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during the years 2010 to 2012 and Rs 4.63 crore during the check period. The ED alleges that accommodation entries were layered and received from Kolkata-based shell companies into the companies “owned by” Jain and agricultural lands were purchased from those funds.