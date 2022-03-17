Momo seller robbed, stabbed to death in North Delhi

A 35-year-old man was brutally assaulted, robbed, and stabbed to death in North Delhi recently. The deceased, identified as Rouhaan, ran a momo stall at Sadar Bazaar, and lived with his family and other known persons in a one-room set.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Police said the accused had initially planned to rob the man’s wallet and phone, but when he overheard the victim talking to his mother about carrying Rs 8,000- Rs 10,000 in cash, the accused planned to kill him.

After strangulating him, the accused allegedly stabbed him to “confirm” he was dead. The victim’s body was found on the second floor of a residential building.

Delhi Live News | Follow latest updates

According to police, they received a call on Monday around 1.40 am, and found Rouhaan lying in a pool of blood with injuries on the neck and abdomen at the spot.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “The man worked as a momo seller, and lived with around 10 persons in a room nearby. He was the breadwinner of his family. There were no eyewitnesses. We formed five teams and sent them to identify and arrest the accused.”

The accused, Noor Mohammad (22), was caught with the robbed cash and a knife.

Police said Noor lived near the victim’s place. He had planned to commit robbery because he didn’t have a job. “He was standing outside the victim’s dwelling when he overheard the man talking about carrying cash. He took his scarf and strangulated the man. The victim collapsed, but the accused then stabbed him multiple times to make sure he was dead. He fled with the cash, leaving the body on the ground,” said a police officer.

A total of 26 CCTVs near the spot were scanned. People living on the first floor of the building were questioned. Police identified a suspect who was seen entering and leaving the building twice at 7 pm.

“We spoke to the victim’s mother, RWA members, informers and locals to identify the suspect. The accused was arrested from a nearby locality after raids,” said the DCP.