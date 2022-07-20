Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair walks out of Tihar jail after SC grants him bail

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair was Wednesday evening released from Tihar jail after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court earlier today.

The top court had granted him interim bail in six cases filed against him across Uttar Pradesh for alleged hate speech. In its order, the apex court stated that there was no justification in keeping Zubair in continued custody. Of the six cases – two are registered in Hathras, one each in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts. One case in Chandauli, where a chargesheet has already been filed, has also been transferred for trial before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Following the Supreme Court order, a Delhi court issued release warrants in seven cases filed against Zubair in UP and Delhi, his lawyer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Duty Magistrate Amardeep Kaur issued the order after the counsel for the accused filed bail bond in all six cases lodged in UP and one in Delhi, in which he was granted bail earlier.

The Supreme Court also transferred the investigation in six FIRs in Uttar Pradesh to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police as all the cases pertain to the same tweets allegedly deemed offensive. Of the six cases – two are registered in Hathras, one each in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts.