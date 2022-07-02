Bail denied to Zubair, court sends him to 14-day judicial custody

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was denied bail on Saturday, with a Delhi court sending him to 14-day judicial custody.

Opposing the bail application of Zubair, arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint over a 2018 tweet, the prosecution had submitted before the Delhi court that they are investigating donations allegedly received by him from several foreign countries such as Pakistan.

Zubair was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Savaria following the expiration of his four-day police custody. The police did not seek immediate extension of his police custody and instead asked that he be sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Denying bail to Zubair, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Savaria noted that the matter was at an initial stage and considering the overall circumstances of the case, nature and gravity of offence, no ground for bail was made out.

The court said the issue of sealing electronic devices cannot be decided at this stage since the investigation qua the data and devices seized during the execution of search warrants is still being looked into.

On arguments that the offences in this case were not made out since the tweet question was from a still image of a Hindi film, the court said this was of no assistance to the accused as sections under FCRA act had also been added.

“Since matter is at an initial stage of investigation, this court shall not pass any orders as to what sections are made out and what sections are not made out,” the court said.

The police had earlier told the court that they have added three new provisions in the FIR including section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 120(B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The prosecution also maintained that they may seek Zubair’s further custody in the future.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava submitted to the court that Zubair “accepted payments through RazorPay from Pakistan, Syria, Australia, Singapore, UAE, which all require further investigation”.

“If you accept something – donation, etc from a person of foreign country – then it’s a contravention. As per our CDR analysis, he has accepted through Razor gateway, from Pakistan, Syria, etc which all things require further investigation,” Srivastava argued.

Grover argued that the police had “misled the court” as they released a statement which mentioned that the donations were accepted by the media company, Pravda while the police took Zubair’s name as the recipient of the donations in court.

“Pravda is a section 8 company. Funds are going as per their update. See if there is one financial transaction of a foreign company. This power (of the police) is not given to mislead the court. Throw something in the media to say ‘oh something is happening’. Say that foreign money is there. All transactions are proved. These are financial transactions. How can they make a submission (that) it has gone into my account? They are saying i am a journalist, I cannot receive FCRA. This is to the company, not to me, Grover argued.

The prosecutor told the court that Zubair was the director of the company.

“You are the director. Becoming a journalist is not a crime, doing such type of things is a crime and you deserve to be prosecuted,” Shrivastava argued.

Grover argued that it was “not a crime to be a director” and that no notice was served to the company.

“A company taking funds is not a violation of FCRA. You have not issued notice to Pravda. You said the journalist took (funds) and then said Pravda. Facts have been muddied up. This is why we need a fact checker in this country,” Grover submitted.

The prosecutor argued that the donations will be investigated and they need access to his phone to get further details on the contributions.

Grover argued that instead bank account transactions be seen as they contain details of every transaction.

Grover further argued that the “entire exercise is mala fide in nature and is a non prosecutable action of FIR”.

Grover told the court that the tweet was made from an Android phone and not a laptop. She informed the court that Zubair’s phone, which was used to send the tweet, was stolen and that a report has also been filed in this regard.

“This is not a damp squib; it is a dead end,” Grover submitted.

Shrivastava submitted that Zubair had formatted his phone and also changed his SIM before turning up for the investigation. Grover responded: “I (Zubair) was told that I formatted the phone. It’s a private property, I can do absolutely anything with my phone. You didn’t ask me to bring my phone. Private property what a citizen does is of no bearing.”

On the last date of hearing, the police had argued that the Twitter account was not anonymous and that the police had details of the user.

Grover spoke about this point and argued, “That other day it was argued it cannot be anonymous. Twitter allows anonymous accounts. Prosecution cannot make such statements… This anonymous Twitter handle with one follower. The first tweet that he does is to pull out a 2018 tweet in June 2019. He searches for my old tweet of 2018 tags Delhi Police and makes a complaint… They find the Twitter account with one follower, beating the rule of algorithm is a miracle. What mischief, do they want to create communal disharmony, do they want to make strife?”

On allegations that Zubair edited the still image, Grover told the court that the prosecution “must not play games” and that the film Kisi Se Na Kehna from which the still image was used could be found on a streaming platform which was now “trending”.

“It is a completely innocent comic scene. Since 1983, it has caused no murmur, no flutter, no disturbance. Now they are saying public tranquillity will be distributed… There cannot be a brazen case of malafide… They arrested someone whose name indicates a different religion. The investigation has travelled into a different direction. You can’t call me on a false pretext and then find something. This court has to guard against such excess and arbitrariness,” Grover submitted.