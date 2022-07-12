scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Delhi court defers bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair till July 14

The Patiala House Court was informed that another hearing is pending in the Supreme Court in a different matter related to the case filed by UP police against Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 11:19:37 am
Alt-news co-founder Mohammed Zubair after being produced at the Patiala House in Delhi on July 2. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to July 14 in a case related to a 2018 tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava informed the Patiala House Court that another hearing is pending in the Supreme Court in a different matter related to the case against Zubair filed by UP police in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet, in which he called some Hindu seers “hatemongers”.

Shrivastava sought time till Thursday, following which the hearing was adjourned till July 24, the Bar and Bench reported.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, told Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangal presiding over the case, “Yesterday (July 11), the Supreme Court passed an order that bail must be the rule. These orders have to be enforced by the law of the land.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

Grover was referring to a judgment passed by an SC bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh, which underlined that bail is the rule and jail an exception.

On July 3, a Delhi court had sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in the Delhi Police case. In the Sitapur case, the Supreme Court granted the journalist five days’ interim bail in connection on July 8, with the condition that the “petitioner shall not post any tweets and shall not tamper with any evidence, electronic or otherwise in Bengaluru or anywhere else”.

More from Delhi

— with inputs from Bar and Bench

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement