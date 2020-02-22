Mohalla marshals to be deployed in Delhi soon

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that mohalla marshals will deployed and an SC/ST Women Welfare Cell in Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will be started soon, after a meeting with DCW chief Swati Maliwal Friday.
Introducing mohalla marshals — ex-servicemen or civil society volunteers in each mohalla — was a poll promise of AAP.
“The plan is to deploy mohalla marshals and strengthen mahila panchayats in the upcoming months,” said Gautam.
Maliwal said, “We have conducted a pilot project on mohalla marshals in Burari wherein civil defence volunteers were deployed at vulnerable locations…”
Gautam also asked DCW to set up a SC/ST women welfare cell that will “work towards the welfare of women and girls from the community”. Gautam also said he wanted to “set up a special board for transgenders and offer protection to members of the transgender community”.
