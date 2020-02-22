Mohalla marshals to be deployed in Delhi soon

Maliwal said, “We have conducted a pilot project on mohalla marshals in Burari wherein civil defence volunteers were deployed at vulnerable locations…” (File Photo) Maliwal said, “We have conducted a pilot project on mohalla marshals in Burari wherein civil defence volunteers were deployed at vulnerable locations…” (File Photo)

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that mohalla marshals will deployed and an SC/ST Women Welfare Cell in Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will be started soon, after a meeting with DCW chief Swati Maliwal Friday.

Introducing mohalla marshals — ex-servicemen or civil society volunteers in each mohalla — was a poll promise of AAP.

“The plan is to deploy mohalla marshals and strengthen mahila panchayats in the upcoming months,” said Gautam.

Maliwal said, “We have conducted a pilot project on mohalla marshals in Burari wherein civil defence volunteers were deployed at vulnerable locations…”

Gautam also asked DCW to set up a SC/ST women welfare cell that will “work towards the welfare of women and girls from the community”. Gautam also said he wanted to “set up a special board for transgenders and offer protection to members of the transgender community”.

