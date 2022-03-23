Mohalla clinics to come up at 8 Metro stations

The Delhi government will soon set up mohalla clinics on the premises of eight Metro stations to provide health facilities to the public. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has agreed to the proposal.

Currently, there are 505 mohalla clinics at residential colonies, markets, near ranbaseras and schools.

According to sources, setting up of mohalla clinics at Metro stations has been a long-pending proposal of the Delhi government. “The government proposed the plan and wrote to the Metro several times. This time, it agreed to lend its land to the health department,” said a source.

Officials said the government wants to construct these clinics outside the station premises, so people in need don’t need to buy a token first.

Sources said the health department will take on lease or rent the space at Metro stations. Once the process is finalised, the PWD will be assigned to construct the clinics. The eight stations include Lal Quila, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk.

These will be porta cabin-like structures, set up in shipping containers, said officials.

As per the outcome budget report 2020-2021, 136 people on average visit each clinic per day, and eight tests are conducted on an average on a daily basis.