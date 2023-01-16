Mohalla clinics for women start in Delhi: Short queues, need for diagnostic machines

Two months after the launch of four mahila mohalla clinics by the Delhi government, women have started visiting the clinics for treatment related to gynaecological issues and other ailments.

While the clinics are doing the same work of dispensing medicines after basic diagnosis by the doctor, women said that for services like ultrasound and X-ray, they still have to go to bigger hospitals, and they wished these clinics could provide that as well.

Launched on November 3, the clinics are still in their pilot project. The clinic caters to children less than 12 years and women visiting for gynaecology-related issues. On its launch, officials had said 100 mahila mohalla clinics will be opened in the next couple of days, however, only four are functional so far. The Indian Express visited two of the clinics, in Batla House and near Gol Market, to know how women are availing of the benefits.

At Batla House, the patient rush in the morning was mostly women from nearby areas, who were first-time visitors. In an hour, almost 30-40 women appeared and queued up to get themselves registered for the consultation.

Saba Khatun (30) who is suffering from an infection in her uterus has been a regular visitor of the mahila mohalla clinic since its inauguration. She said it is better than private clinics near her house, which charge a lot and prescribe expensive medicines. However, she said she wishes the clinic had more diagnostic machines, for ultrasound and X-rays.

Health department officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

“This is a women-friendly place. We feel more comfortable…,” said Saba, who had come with her mother-in-law Parveena Khatun

“This place is close to our house so we keep coming here. This is the fourth time I have come along with my daughter-in-law,” said Parveena Khatun.

Parveena said she has diabetes and has been getting her medicines and treatment from the mohalla clinic. “I can’t walk much due to my weight and the government hospitals are far away. There are not very long queues at the mahila mohalla clinics,” she added.

The clinic at Batla House has basic blood test facilities and blood sugar tests for diabetes patients.

Rubina, who brought her 4-year-old son, said that while her son was given cough syrup and some medicines, she was not given the health food supplement that she had asked for. “He has not been eating enough for quite some time. I had asked the doctor to look into it but she gave only cough and cold medicines,” she added. Rubina’s husband is a rickshaw puller, and she takes care of the household work.

“We do not earn enough so this clinic is a boon for us,” she said.

The Kali Mandir mahila mohalla clinic, near Gole Market, witnessed a slow speed of patient flow. The clinic is located near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara with central government staff quarters society close by.

Kiran Bala (39), who works as a security guard in a school, said, “I have been given some medicines. It has helped previously also, so I came again,” she adds.

Ekta Kumari, who works as a domestic help, said patients in the area are mostly government servants who avail of Central Government Health Services benefits and go to Centre-run dispensaries. “The rush of patients is not as high here,” Ekta added.

She said she has been visiting the clinic for some time and has been easily availing of the benefits.