Mohali entrepreneur gives India its own trump(et) card

Once you lay your hands on it,chances are that you will only love it. As Manpreet Singh Walia of Mohali-based Hi-Tech Rubber Industries likes to put it,”You will only dislike it until you’ve blown it on your own.” The vuvuzela or the vociferous air horn,which gained both popularity and notoriety during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa,is no longer a South African souvenir and has come closer home.

Offering the Indian version of the brightly coloured trumpets associated with a stadium-full of excited crowds is Walia,who is also the official manufacturer of the vuvuzela available at the ongoing Commonwealth Games Delhi 2010.

I first saw a Chinese vuvuzela and didn’t like the quality at all. Keeping the vuvuzelas raging popularity in mind,we decided to make our own, said Walia. He has so far supplied 10,000 pieces of made-in-India vuvuzelas,priced at Rs 250 each,that are available at the Games Village as well as select merchandise stores in Delhi. Now,he hopes the vuvuzelas will add zing to the upcoming IPL season.

