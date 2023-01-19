MoF staffer held for ‘leaking classified information’

The Delhi Police Crime Branch Wednesday said it busted an espionage network at the Ministry of Finance and arrested a man for allegedly leaking information about ministry’s operations.

The accused, Sumit, is a contractual employee at the MoF and works as a data entry operator.

Senior police officers said Sumit was allegedly leaking sensitive information to his associates for almost a year. “We have found that Sumit was involved in espionage activities. He has been associated with the ministry for 1-2 years and was working as an entry-level data operator.

Later, he formed connections and successfully leaked information to his associates. As per our information, the associates are all based out of foreign countries and wanted the classified information and data on expenditures in certain departments and groups. Sumit, who was using his phone to share all the secret information, was offered money by these associates,” said a senior police officer in the Crime Branch.

A case was registered Tuesday under the Officials Secret Act section 3 (penalties for spying) and 9 (attempts, incitements) at Crime Branch and Sumit was arrested.

“We received secret inputs that an employee was leaking classified information for money. The lead was developed and Sumit was identified and arrested. A mobile phone, which had documents shared with the associates, was recovered from his possession. We are trying to identify all the associates,” said an officer.