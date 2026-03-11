‘Modi a yes man, weak in the face of US and President Trump’: Kejriwal targets PM over LPG crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “siding with America and Israel” in their ongoing conflict with Iran, which has led to the LPG crisis in the country.

“The biggest mistake the PM made is not to stay neutral. We do not have a stake in this war and shouldn’t have taken any sides… We had a non-aligned foreign policy for the last 75 years, which Modi demolished in a few days. He directly went and stood with America and Israel, against Iran,” he claimed at a press conference.

“What was the need for him [Modi] to go to Israel the day before the war began? What was the need for him to hug [Israel] PM Netanyahu? Because of this, he has put the whole nation in danger,” Kejriwal alleged.

Speaking on the LPG shortage India is facing due to the Middle East crisis, he said if the crisis continues, restaurants, hotels and the tile industry will suffer. In the next two days, he claimed, 50% of hotels will be on the verge of shutting down in many cities and around 1 crore people will suddenly become unemployed.

“As many as 170 out of 650 tile-making industries in Morbi, Gujarat, have already shut and 1 lakh people have been left unemployed,” he said, adding that many hotels have also closed.

Kejriwal also claimed LPG production in the country has gone down by 50%: “India imports 60% of oil needed to meet the country’s total consumption for LPG gas, and 90% of this used to come through the Strait of Hormuz which, at present, is [affected] by the war. So, India’s oil imports have dropped by 90%, cutting LPG production to 50%.”

Alleging that the PM has become weak in the face of the United States and its President Donald Trump, Kejriwal said he has become a ‘yes’ leader.

“Modi has made 140 crore people a colony of America. Earlier, they captured us because the rulers were weak, they were blackmailed and could be purchased. Today, America has captured us because the PM is weak, he is being blackmailed. Trump and even other ‘small’ bureaucrats are mocking the PM… on TV. This makes the blood of Indians boil,” he alleged.

“What is our fault? Whatever order Trump gives, our PM bows down and accepts it. Trump said to lower the import duty on cotton, PM said yes sir, we’ll do. This has ruined so many of our farmers. Later, Trump said stop purchasing oil from Russia, PM said yes we’ll do. This has caused a loss of Rs 8 lakh crore,” Kejriwal further claimed.

The AAP convener demanded that the PM resign “if he is afraid that Trump might reveal some of his secrets”. “Someone else can become Prime Minister. But the country should not be destroyed because of his personal fears.”