Modi wants to get me murdered: Kejriwal

Days after alleging that his personal security detail could “target” him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday alleged that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants him murdered”.

Kejriwal’s allegation came in response to Union Minister Vijay Goel’s tweet that the Delhi CM has “insulted” the Delhi Police by doubting his personal security officers (PSOs). “Vijay ji, meri hatya PSO nahi, Modi ji karwana chahte hain (Vijay ji, it’s not my PSO, Modi wants to get me killed),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Last week, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP would get him assassinated by his own PSOs, the way former PM Indira Gandhi was killed. The comment drew criticism from the BJP, with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju calling it “reprehensible”.

Goel had tweeted that Kejriwal insulted the entire Delhi Police force by doubting his PSOs. “It will be better if you get a PSO of your choice. In case you need any help, do let me know. I pray for your good health,” he tweeted.

The Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Since coming into power in 2015, AAP has been demanding that the police be brought under its ambit.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also tweeted that Modi and Shah want Kejriwal “removed” because they could not defeat him in the polls. “Kya Modi aur Amit Shah ab Kejriwal ki hatya karwana chahte hain? 5 saal saari taaqat lagakar jiska manobal nahi tod sake, chunav mein nahi hara sake, ab usse raaste se iss tarah hatana chahte ho kaayaron! Ye Kejriwal hi tumhara kaal hai,” he said.

The CM was recently assaulted at a road show in Moti Nagar.