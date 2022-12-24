Modi spent thousands of crores to defame me: Rahul

CONGRESS LEADER Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent thousands of crores in the past few years to defame him and the Congress party, but within a month he changed their narrative and “burnt” all that expenditure.

Addressing a public meeting in Faridabad on the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana in the first phase, he said, “Modi ji spent thousands of crores to defame me and Congress in the last 6-7 or 8 years. They spread several lies about me, but I kept quiet and did not utter a word in all these years. Aur phir ek mahine mein, inke hazaron crore rupayon ko jala diya meine… because the country saw that this person only has love for the nation, for the flag, for farmers, labourers… in his heart.”

“…This is not Modi’s government… Do not have this misunderstanding. This is the government of Adani and Ambani…Just like the media is controlled…Pradhan Mantri ke peeche bhi lagaam hai,” he said.

Reiterating that Congress was opening a shop of love in BJP’s market of hate, he said, “During elections in 2014 and 2019, Modi ji gave a slogan ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’. Congress is not a political party… ye ek sochne aur jeene ka tareeka hai. On one side is BJP and RSS and on the other is Congress… Modi ji has understood the hate, fear and violence spread by the BJP and RSS, but he could not understand the thinking of Congress.”

Emphasising the overwhelming support that yatra has received, Rahul said that when the yatra started, the BJP claimed that it would last only three days and would be a “flop” in Karnataka or Telangana and after the yatra was a “hit” in South India, they claimed it would fail in Hindi belt and other states. “But…in state after state…in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and now Haryana, there was a tsunami,” he said.

He repeated that demonetization and GST were “not policies but weapons to kill small businesses”.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference at Pakhal in Faridabad, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, said the “whole Covid drama” over the past two days had been orchestrated to defame and derail the yatra from entering Delhi.

“I don’t understand what the controversy is all about. If there is a directive to wear masks or to maintain social distancing, we will do so as per the protocol,” said Ramesh.

On Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi’s swipe at Rahul that he was “breaking yatra to holiday abroad”, Ramesh said, “Whatever he (Joshi) has said, if it turns out to be the truth, I shall publicly apologise and if what he claims is false, he should apologise… the government has all our travel records.”

On the issue of Parliament being adjourned ahead of schedule, Ramesh said the reality was that there was no business or agenda left to discuss and some opposition parties had flagged that government does not have any bills and agenda.