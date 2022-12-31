Modi scheme for slum dwellers comes under AAP fire in Delhi

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ scheme, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi Friday claimed that the party is shifting slum dwellers to Narela despite promising them a flat at the newly built EWS apartment at Kalkaji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the EWS flats built by the DDA for slum dwellers under the scheme.

“PM Modi has refused to give flats near slums and made slum dwellers go 50 km away. Won’t let the BJP run its bulldozers over Delhiites homes as Yogi Adityanath does. CM Arvind Kejriwal has promised that he will not allow bulldozers to run on a single slum until every slum dweller in Delhi gets a house in place of the slum,” said Atishi.

She added, “During the MCD elections, BJP sought votes from people living in JJ Camps and slum clusters based on ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’. BJP even took people to these flats in buses to fool them. As soon as the MCD elections got over, DDA put a notice that this slum cluster is being sent to Narela.”

Targeting PM Modi, she said, “Just one day before the Model Code of Conduct for the MCD elections were to come into place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an event in which he met some residents of the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji and gave them the registration papers of their new houses.”

Ahead of MCD polls, BJP took slum dwellers from across the national capital to the newly built flats and were promised similar flats under the in-site rehabilitation programme.

She alleged that on Thursday evening, the DDA issued a notice and posted it at the Navjeevan Camp and the JLN Camp saying that people living in the camp will be moved to Narela.

Advertisement

However, BJP has denied the allegations. “Atishi is a machine of extreme lies, and as a punishment for this, the people of Kalkaji defeated all the three councillor candidates of AAP,” said Harish Khurana, state unit spokesperson.

“It is a matter of regret that even after being rejected by the people of Kalkaji, Atishi has not stopped spreading lies. The BJP spokesperson has said that the slum dwellers of Bhumiheen Camp have the first right on the flats in Kalkaji and the DDA will settle them there,” he added.