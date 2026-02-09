Leadership not about contesting elections but understanding people: Modi in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Leadership is not about contesting elections, making speeches or political parties, but about communicating with people and understanding them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students in an episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha released on Monday.

“When there’s work, you should decide that irrespective of anybody else acting on it or not, you will. Start with yourself and leadership will automatically arrive. Becoming a leader doesn’t mean contesting elections, forming a political party, or making speeches. An important quality in a leader is to make people understand what you are communicating… not impose it on them, but help them understand. For that, you need to understand the people you are communicating with,” he said in reply to a question on leadership by a student in Raipur.

The first episode of this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha was released last week in which Modi was seen interacting with students at his residence in Delhi. The second episode, released as a recorded video on Monday, saw the PM interacting with students in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Dev Mogra in Gujarat, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Guwahati in Assam. This is the first time that Pariksha Pe Charcha, now in its ninth edition, featured the PM meeting students in different parts of the country.

In Coimbatore, students asked the PM about start-ups, Viksit Bharat, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). On how students can contribute to the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Modi referred to Singapore.

“Singapore was once a small fishing village. Now it has become such a big city. Lee Kuan Yew (Singapore’s first PM) used to say that if we want to become a developed country, we need to make our habits like that of developed countries. Like third-world countries, we can’t throw garbage anywhere…it is the small things…we decide in the family that we won’t waste food,” he said. He also called for ‘Vocal for Local’, purchasing Indian products, and ‘Wed in India’, adding: “Some people with money might think they will go abroad and get married. What is wrong with India?”

Asked about Artificial Intelligence (AI), Modi said: “In every age, new technology becomes a matter of discussion. We shouldn’t fear anything. But we should try not to become slaves to it… The nature of jobs will change. Bullock carts were used before, now there are airplanes. We need to understand technology, and use it to add value to our work.”

In Dev Mogra, asked about how tribal communities can contribute to the country’s progress, Modi said: “The country has progressed because of tribal communities. Tribal communities safeguard the environment. Several members of tribal communities are in the armed forces. In all fields, there shouldn’t be any difference…there are several sportspersons from Adivasi communities.”