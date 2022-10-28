On display in Delhi, exhibition on Modi’s life and work

Dubai-based Indian artist Akbar Saheb distinctly remembers his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi in 2015. “To mark his visit, I had expressed my desire to hold an exhibition of my works on him at the Indian Embassy, but was told that wasn’t possible at the time.

Later, I received a call saying I could meet him, and I am glad that happened. He hugged me and discussed my work. I gifted him a painting that he highly appreciated,” says Saheb, 63.

The artist has continued to paint works based on the PM – his life and work – some of which are now on view at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi.

The exhibition that continues till November 3 was inaugurated by Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, on Friday. “Through his paintings, he has shown the work done by the PM over the years, from the numerous initiatives he has led, to the challenges faced by him,” said Reddy. Saheb added, “The minister showed keen interest in every work and discussed the themes and thoughts.”

The self-taught artist has also previously received acknowledgement from the PM on social media. Following his 2015 meeting with the artist, Modi wrote, “When I read about Akbar Saheb’s painting Mother Blessings, dedicated to my mother, I was really keen to meet him. I got to do so today. I am thankful to Akbar Saheb for this very touching gesture. It was great meeting him.”

Hailing from Udupi, Mangaluru, Saheb, who has worked as an illustrator in Mumbai and Bengaluru, moved to Dubai in the late 1960s. “I was offered a job and decided to take it up,” says Saheb. Painting since the age of seven, art was a passion he pursued alongside. “I have made thousands of works, including a series on the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” shares Saheb. Indian luminaries who have been painted by him include former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Awarded the UAE Golden Visa early this year, Saheb notes that he has been following the political career of Modi since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. “I was certain that he would become the PM of the country before the 2014 elections were held,” says Saheb.

Curated by Rajeev Menon, the exhibition includes paintings depicting varied aspects of the PM’s tenure, from the numerous meetings held with foreign dignitaries, including US president Barack Obama, to initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Mudra Bank Yojana and Make in India. If the canvas titled “Bharat” depicts Modi’s emphasis on “New India”, in “Cashless Society” emphasis is on digital transactions.

The showcase also includes illustrations made by the artist for Modi’s book Mann Ki Baat, based on his monthly radio address. Saheb notes how he would carefully listen to each address to formulate how to best illustrate the thoughts. In the exhibition, each work is accompanied by Modi’s words on the subject, from his views on public participation to yoga, khadi, exam stress and making India drugs free.

“I will continue to paint the vision of the PM for India,” says Saheb. Recalling the 2015 incident in Vadodara, when he had to withdraw from the cultural festival VadFest after some artists objected to the inclusion of his works on the PM, he says, “I can’t comment on the objections but I eventually exhibited my works at a gallery in the city.”