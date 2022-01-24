Modi confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 29 children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBR) award to 29 children from across the country ahead of Republic Day. The children received digital certificates through the blockchain technology – the first time that the technology has been used in conferring awards by the government – and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. The Prime Minister also interacted with the winners virtually.

The awards have been given for winners of 2021 and 2022 PMRBR – certificates were issued to 61 children from both years.

The children have been awarded for “exceptional achievement’’ in different sectors, including – Innovation (7), Social Service (4), Scholastic (1), Sports (8), Art and Culture (6) and Bravery (3). There are 15 Boys and 14 Girls among the awardees belonging to 21 states and Union territories.

The Centre organised a virtual event for the awards, in light of the developing Covid-19 situation in the country, and the awardees along with their parents gathered at the offices of their respective district magistrates where they interacted virtually with the prime minister.

The awards were handed out using a Block Chain-driven technology developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project. The digital certificates are stored on digital wallets installed on the mobile devices of the recipients. The digital certificates issued using the blockchain-driven technology are unforgeable, globally verifiable, selectively disclosable and sensitive to user content, said a statement issued by the women and child development ministry.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and MoS Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present at the virtual event.

Interacting with Avi Sharma of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister asked him about the secret of his “prolific output’’ of couplets based on the Ramayana. Sharma said that he got the inspiration through the broadcasting of the Ramayana during the lockdown. Sharma also recited some of his couplets.

The prime minister spoke to Remona Evette Pereira from Karnataka about dance, with Puhabi Chakraborti of Tripura and Meedhansh Kumar Gupta from Punjab about their Covid-19 innovations and apps and congratulated Dhiraj Kumar from West Champaran in Bihar on saving his younger brother from a crocodile attack.

Modi said that the awards become “all the more significant in the light of the fact that they have been conferred during the important period when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’’.

Also mmarking the National Girl Child Day on Monday, Modi said that the contribution of freedom fighters like Birbala Kanaklata Barua, Khudiram Bose and Rani Gaidinilu were significant. “These fighters had made the country’s freedom the mission of their lives at a very young age and had dedicated themselves for it,” Modi said.

The prime minister remarked that a digital statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has also been installed near the India Gate in Delhi. “We get the biggest inspiration from Netaji – duty of the nation first. Taking inspiration from Netaji, you have to proceed on the path of duty for the country,” he added.

Modi said that in any sector, policies and initiatives are keeping youth at the centre. He cited initiatives like Start Up India, Stand Up India, Digital India, Make in India along with Jan Andolan of Atmanirbhar India and creation of modern infrastructure.

He “conveyed the nation’s pride’’ in the fact that major global companies are being led by Indian young CEOs. “Today we feel proud when we see the youth of India excelling in the world of start-ups. Today we feel proud when we see that the youth of India are innovating, taking the country forward,” the prime minister said.

Modi also pointed out that since January 3, more than 40 million children have got the corona vaccine.