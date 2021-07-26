Moderate rainfall expected through the week in Delhi: IMD

Rainfall of 1.1 mm was recorded in parts of Delhi on Sunday. (File)

Moderate rainfall is expected through the week in the national capital with the possibility of thundershowers over the weekend, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, Delhi woke up to cloudy skies. The minimum temperature recorded was 28.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, a few notches below the 37.3 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday. The seven-day forecast suggests that the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 35 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week.

The IMD Nowcast, issued at 10.15 am, has forecast rainfall in parts of East, North, Northeast, Northwest, Southwest, and West Delhi, besides Ghaziabad. Overcast skies are likely to persist all week.

Relative humidity of 77 per cent was registered at 8.30 am on Monday.

Rainfall of 1.1 mm was recorded in parts of Delhi on Sunday. Cumulatively, Delhi has seen 251.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 25. This exceeds the normal rainfall of 220.8 mm by 14%, the IMD’s rainfall distribution updates say.