Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Moderate rain in parts of NCR,  could ‘improve air qualiy’ after Noida tower demolition  

The Safdarjung weather station has recorded only around 40 mm of rainfall so far this month. This is 82% short of the normal of 222.9 mm till Aug 29.

The rain will help sanitation workers who are working round-the-clock," the official said.

Parts of Delhi-NCR recorded light to moderate intensity rainfall on Monday evening, including parts of South and East Delhi, and Noida.

A forecast issued at 7 pm by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and isolated places of South-West, South, South-East, East Delhi (Dwarka, Palam, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlaqabad, Chhatarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), and NCR (Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh). The forecast is valid till 9 pm.

Delhi-NCR recorded no rainfall till 5.30 pm on Monday.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 35.9 degree Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was 26.9 degree Celsius.



The IMD said in a release on Monday that “subdued rainfall activity” is likely over northwest India over the next five days. The monsoon trough now lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

The IMD forecast indicates that very light rainfall is likely in Delhi over the next two days. The rest of the week is likely to remain dry, going by the seven-day forecast. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 36 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

With heavy rain in the area, a senior Noida authority official said that it would help with improving air quality after Sunday’s Supertech Twin Tower demolition. “The rain is almost a blessing as it will bring down the AQI (air quality index) and help clear the dust. We were cleaning plants, roads and buildings with water sprinklers and brooms. The rain will help sanitation workers who are working round-the-clock,” the official said.

The PM 10 concentration at the Noida Sector 125 observation station fell from 149 ppm at 5 pm to 77 ppm at 7 pm after the rains. At the Sector 166 observation station, the concentration fell from 163 ppm at 6 pm to 132 ppm at 7 pm

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 08:15:53 pm
Explained: Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali, how will its ‘standalone’ architecture work?

