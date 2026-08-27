Model stabbed to death by gym trainer at West Delhi home

Police said the accused entered the victim's home while she was alone and allegedly killed her. The family claimed the accused was harassing her

Written by: Pragynesh
2 min readNew DelhiAug 27, 2026 11:02 AM IST
muskanPolice said the victim, Muskan, lived on the second floor of a four-floor building, near Mangla hospital, with her parents and four siblings. (Special Arrangement)
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A 21-year-old model was stabbed to death allegedly by a gym trainer at her home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday, police said. The family has claimed the accused had been harassing her.

Police said the victim, Muskan, lived on the second floor of a four-floor building, near Mangla hospital, with her parents and four siblings.

Police said the accused entered her house around 5 pm on Wednesday. Muskan was alone at home. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times and fled.

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“Neighbours heard her screaming and rushed to help, and found her in a pool of blood. She was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

“The family saw the CCTV footage and claimed the accused is a gym trainer,” he added.

Muskan’s friend, Aman, told mediapersons that he got a call from her elder sister last evening to rush to their home. “She said Muskan was stabbed,” he said.

Aman claimed the family told him the accused had been harassing Muskan. He said Muskan had completed her undergraduation and was working as a part-time model.

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Police said a search is on to arrest the accused.

Further details are awaited.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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