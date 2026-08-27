Model stabbed to death by gym trainer at West Delhi home

Police said the victim, Muskan, lived on the second floor of a four-floor building, near Mangla hospital, with her parents and four siblings. (Special Arrangement)

A 21-year-old model was stabbed to death allegedly by a gym trainer at her home in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Wednesday, police said. The family has claimed the accused had been harassing her.

Police said the victim, Muskan, lived on the second floor of a four-floor building, near Mangla hospital, with her parents and four siblings.

Police said the accused entered her house around 5 pm on Wednesday. Muskan was alone at home. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times and fled.

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“Neighbours heard her screaming and rushed to help, and found her in a pool of blood. She was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.