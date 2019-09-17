Mockery of judicial system: Delhi HC on man who fled with his child

The Delhi High Court Monday expressed anger over the manner in which the father of a minor girl fled to the UAE with her despite court orders. It observed that the man, who is the “perpetrator of the crime”, is claiming “to be the victim”, which is tantamount to mocking the judicial system.

Expressing displeasure at the affidavit filed by the father, a bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal held him guilty of ‘contempt of court’ after it found that he breached its earlier order, as per which equal parental visiting rights were given to both the father and mother.

The bench said it will decide the quantum of sentence after hearing arguments from all parties. It also directed the CBI to probe who helped the man move out of India after the latter did not give custody of the girl to her mother. The man took a flight to Bagdogra on August 24, from where he went to Nepal. Later, he moved to Dubai.

Meanwhile, one of the men, who had accompanied the minor’s father on the flight till Dubai was asked to appear before the CBI for his statement.

The court had ordered contempt proceedings against the man, a resident of South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, for wilfully violating orders. The order was issued after the mother, by way of a habeas corpus plea, sought production of her daughter aged about two-and-a-half years.

Senior counsel Dayan Krishnan and advocate Malavika Rajkotia, appearing for the mother, urged the court to allow the CBI to question the man who travelled with the minor’s father on the fateful day.

Ripu Daman Bhardwaj, appearing for the CBI and MEA, told the court that a Red Corner Notice has been issued against the man.