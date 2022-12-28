Mock drills in Delhi govt hospitals: Sisodia takes stock of Covid preparation

Hospitals in Delhi Tuesday conducted mock drills to check Covid preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital around 12 pm to monitor the drill and reviewed the operational readiness of the hospital with the senior health department officials.

Sisodia reviewed the availability of hospital beds, condition of ICU beds, availability of medical oxygen, necessary training of doctors and other medical and paramedical staff, etc. He directed hospital administration to remain vigilant about the cases and management of the Covid situation in the city.

The exercise comes in the wake of the Centre issuing an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in Covid cases in some countries.

“The Delhi government hospitals are fully prepared for any situation ahead. Lok Nayak Hospital has a total of 2,000 beds, out of which 450 beds have been reserved for Covid patients. If needed, we will increase the number of Covid beds…The hospital is fully prepared to fight Covid this time also and we have ensured that there is no shortage of beds here,” Sisodia added.

He further said the availability of medical oxygen at Lok Nayak hospital has increased manifold as compared to last time. Five PSA plants have also been installed, he said.

He said the preparation of the hospital is of such a level that “within 5 minutes of the patient’s arrival, he will be taken to the designated place where he needs treatment and the required procedure will start immediately”.

According to state health department officials, real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be made available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday.

The officials added that testing is also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city.

The drill also took place in other government-run facilities such as RML, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

According to GTB medical director Dr Subhash Giri, who also has the additional charge as the director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the oxygen supply, production, storage and vaporisation process was inspected in both hospitals Tuesday. “PSA plants were checked for capacity and oxygen storage and end-line availability was also inspected on whether the patient is getting oxygen in the pipeline or not,” he said.