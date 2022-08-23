scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Mobius Foundation concludes 4th international conference on sustainability education

The theme for this year's conference was ‘Building Connections and Partnerships for Sustainable Future’.

ICSE is being organized for the last three years focusing on various aspects of sustainability education.

Mobius Foundation,organized its 4th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) on September 9 & 10, 2022. The two days conference was held in SCOPE Complex, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Marg, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi and featured several keynote addresses in 3 plenaries, 17 thematic sessions, exhibition, oral and poster presentations besides inaugural and concluding plenaries.

The conference offered a host of special highlights with key environmental organizations such as UNESCO, UNEP, Center for Environment Education (CEE), Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE, Copenhagen),the climate reality project India, The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI), WWF India, amongst many others as partners. ICSE is being organized for the last three years focusing on various aspects of sustainability education.

The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Building Connections and Partnerships for Sustainable Future’.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Ram Boojh, CEO, Mobius Foundation said, “Sustainability education has the potential to be a major catalyst and transformative agent in making the world a more sustainable place to live. Alongside, partnerships hold the potential to become a viable mechanism to strengthen sustainability education in a way that complement our actions.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: beginning to deliverPremium
CRISPR: beginning to deliver
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery
More from Delhi

Commenting on the conference, Mr. Pradip Burman, Chairman, Mobius Foundation said, ”It is imperative to empower youth, particularly young professionals and promote them as agents for change. Through these efforts, we are hopeful that we will be able to address and cater to the emerging issues at hand. With this, we are looking forward to the next edition in 2023.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:21:11 am
Next Story

Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

CRISPR: beginning to deliver
Explained

CRISPR: beginning to deliver

Premium
Delhi University first-year classes to start November 1

Delhi University first-year classes to start November 1

China opens up its borders but no direct flights, students want Centre’s help

China opens up its borders but no direct flights, students want Centre’s help

Is Bengal BJP on course for a comeback? Gloves off, party says mojo is back

Is Bengal BJP on course for a comeback? Gloves off, party says mojo is back

Audit deaths due to oxygen shortage during Covid: House panel

Audit deaths due to oxygen shortage during Covid: House panel

How Ukraine scripted its rapid counter-attack
Explained

How Ukraine scripted its rapid counter-attack

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host Vikram Dantani, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host Vikram Dantani, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium
After 2-year Covid hiatus, Ramlila events are back — bigger than ever
Delhi

After 2-year Covid hiatus, Ramlila events are back — bigger than ever

Manufacturer: Phase-1 trial of dengue vaccine gets nod

Manufacturer: Phase-1 trial of dengue vaccine gets nod

Allahabad HC orders CBI probe against 35 policemen for lodging ‘false cases’

Allahabad HC orders CBI probe against 35 policemen for lodging ‘false cases’

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement