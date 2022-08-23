Mobius Foundation concludes 4th international conference on sustainability education

Mobius Foundation,organized its 4th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) on September 9 & 10, 2022. The two days conference was held in SCOPE Complex, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Marg, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi and featured several keynote addresses in 3 plenaries, 17 thematic sessions, exhibition, oral and poster presentations besides inaugural and concluding plenaries.

The conference offered a host of special highlights with key environmental organizations such as UNESCO, UNEP, Center for Environment Education (CEE), Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE, Copenhagen),the climate reality project India, The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI), WWF India, amongst many others as partners. ICSE is being organized for the last three years focusing on various aspects of sustainability education.

The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Building Connections and Partnerships for Sustainable Future’.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Ram Boojh, CEO, Mobius Foundation said, “Sustainability education has the potential to be a major catalyst and transformative agent in making the world a more sustainable place to live. Alongside, partnerships hold the potential to become a viable mechanism to strengthen sustainability education in a way that complement our actions.”

Commenting on the conference, Mr. Pradip Burman, Chairman, Mobius Foundation said, ”It is imperative to empower youth, particularly young professionals and promote them as agents for change. Through these efforts, we are hopeful that we will be able to address and cater to the emerging issues at hand. With this, we are looking forward to the next edition in 2023.”