Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
To buy expensive gifts for girlfriend, man snatches phones; held

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said on sustained interrogation, one of the accused disclosed that his girlfriend is fond of expensive gifts so he used to snatch mobile phones.

The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly snatching mobile phones, which he then sold to buy gifts to impress his girlfriend, officers said.

Police said that on February 23 around 10 am, when the complainant Vaibhav Jha, a resident of West Rohtash Nagar, was talking on the phone in the Shahdara area, two boys came on a scooter and snatched his phone, before fleeing the spot.

Subsequently, several CCTVs were scanned and the accused persons were identified. Police got a tip-off that the accused will arrive in Shahdara to carry out a snatching. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested on their two-wheeler.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:15 IST
