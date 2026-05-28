How a mobile phone snatcher in Delhi was held, tried and convicted in just 12 days

On the afternoon of May 14, a taxi driver from Aligarh was resting inside his vehicle near Gandhi Market Gol Chakkar on Meer Dard Road in Delhi. He had dropped off passengers and was waiting for his next booking, said police.
Within moments, his Redmi Note 13 Pro mobile phone was snatched. The alleged thief, later identified as Mohammad Adil (22), tried to escape through the crowd near Gandhi Market but was caught.
Adil has now been convicted, with the investigation and trial completed within 12 days of the incident, officers said on Wednesday.
According to Delhi Police officers, efforts are being made to ensure street crime cases are investigated and taken to their logical end in a time-bound manner.
In this mobile snatching case, the taxi driver wasted no time in chasing Adil after his phone was snatched, said officers, adding that Constable Rahul of IP Estate police station was on routine patrol duty nearby and spotted the commotion. He intervened and after a brief pursuit, the accused was apprehended on the spot and the stolen phone was recovered from his possession.
What followed was not just a routine investigation, but what police officers describe as an example of the “time-bound justice”, envisioned under the criminal law framework enacted in 2024.
The FIR was registered under sections 304(2) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) the same day. The investigation was handled by Head Constable Nadeem under the supervision of SHO Inspector Naresh Kumar, said officers.
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Central District DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh said, “Unlike conventional investigations that often rely heavily on written paperwork, the police relied on technology-backed evidence collection. Recovery and seizure proceedings were digitally recorded through the E-Sakshya App in compliance with Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), creating contemporaneous electronic evidence intended to strengthen the prosecution during trial.”
Investigators also found that the accused had previously been involved in another criminal case registered at IP Estate earlier this year.
The chargesheet was filed within four days of the incident. The trial proceeded on priority basis, reflecting a growing institutional push to ensure swift disposal in crimes affecting ordinary citizens, particularly offences such as snatching, robbery and street theft that directly impact public confidence and day-to-day safety, said officers.
During the trial, the prosecution was led by Assistant Public Prosecutor Raghav Khurana, who presented witness testimony along with documentary and electronic evidence collected during the investigation. The court, after examining the material on record, convicted the accused on Tuesday.
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Speaking about the case, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said, “One of the key features of the new laws is that conviction should take place in a time-bound manner. Street crimes such as snatching are among the most visible crimes and they directly affect public life. In today’s world, everything is inside a mobile phone: people’s contacts, banking, identity documents, work and personal data.”
Verma added that Delhi Police intends to send a strong message that street crimes will be investigated and prosecuted swiftly under the new framework.
“The idea is that all such street crimes should be dealt with in a time-bound manner. This works for the betterment of everyone involved: the victim, the accused, the judiciary and the police. Timely investigation and timely prosecution improve the entire criminal justice process,” the DCP added.
Officials in the Central District describe the conviction as more than just a successful prosecution in a snatching case. They see it as a practical demonstration of how policing, digital evidence collection, prosecution strategy and judicial timelines are expected to function under the current legal regime.
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In a similar case earlier reported from Delhi’s Outer North district, police secured conviction in a street crime matter within just 14 days after filing the chargesheet in four days under an accelerated investigation mechanism. The trial was conducted on a day-to-day basis.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More