How a mobile phone snatcher in Delhi was held, tried and convicted in just 12 days

According to Delhi Police officers, efforts are being made to ensure street crime cases are investigated and taken to their logical end in a time-bound manner. (Representational Photo)

On the afternoon of May 14, a taxi driver from Aligarh was resting inside his vehicle near Gandhi Market Gol Chakkar on Meer Dard Road in Delhi. He had dropped off passengers and was waiting for his next booking, said police.

Within moments, his Redmi Note 13 Pro mobile phone was snatched. The alleged thief, later identified as Mohammad Adil (22), tried to escape through the crowd near Gandhi Market but was caught.

Adil has now been convicted, with the investigation and trial completed within 12 days of the incident, officers said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police officers, efforts are being made to ensure street crime cases are investigated and taken to their logical end in a time-bound manner.