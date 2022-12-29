From mobile patrolling vehicles to pickets: Delhi Police tighten security ahead of New Year

Ahead of New Year celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Police have increased patrolling, security checks, and anti-terror mock drills across districts to ensure the safety and security of residents. The Delhi Police also held meetings with owners of clubs, bars and restaurants for law-and-order measures.

The police said there will be crowding and “ruckus” as more people will step out after the pandemic. They have already marked tourist spots, markets, and party hubs and increased security arrangements. Strict action is being taken against those who are being caught drunk driving or with drugs.

A senior police officer at Delhi Police headquarters said, “We have deployed all mobile patrolling vehicles such as bikes, scooters, and vans to keep a watch. Pickets around the city have been strengthened and checking at airports, railway stations and bus terminals have been increased”.

Senior officials said they are also looking into important places where huge gatherings will be seen on New Year’s Eve. “We have marked places like Connaught Place, Khan Market, GK, Chanakyapuri, Saket, Mehrauli, Hauz Khas, Model Town, Vasant Kunj etc. We are also sending staff to sensitive areas such as Northeast Delhi and Jahangirpuri to keep a strict vigil,” said an officer.

To ensure the safety of women, women police personnel will be deployed in heavy footfall areas. Police helplines and police booths will be active.

“Anybody seen harassing women or eve-teasing them will be caught immediately and punished. Our staff is ready with all the arrangements and are in touch with all the bars and pubs in the city. We are looking at smuggling and have asked establishments to check their liquor licenses and not allow any illegal substance inside,” said another officer.

In North and South Delhi, police staff are conducting foot patrolling and mock drills at different places to interact with people and make them aware of security. “People seen indulging in hooliganism, speeding or violence will be caught and severely punished,” said the officer.