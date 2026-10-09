Mobile internet blackout in central Delhi from tonight for anti-EC stir

Mobile internet services will be blocked within a four km radius from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing, Manishi Chandra, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell), said in a notification released this evening. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A 24-hour mobile internet block has been ordered in central Delhi – from 10 pm tonight – ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s Satruday protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar.

Mobile internet services will be blocked within a four km radius from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing, Manishi Chandra, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell), said in a notification released this evening.

Massive protests are expected in central Delhi and other parts of the city with CJP supporters and members, democracy activists, and opposition parties and lawmakers taking to the streets to demand Kumar quit over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision, i.e., the voter re-verification exercise.