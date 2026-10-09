Mobile internet blackout in central Delhi from tonight for anti-EC stir

Delhi Police and the central government have rolled out a multi-level security blanket over the national capital.

Written by: Alok Singh, Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 07:24 PM IST
Mobile internet services will be blocked within a four km radius from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing, Manishi Chandra, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell), said in a notification released this evening. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)Mobile internet services will be blocked within a four km radius from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing, Manishi Chandra, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell), said in a notification released this evening. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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A 24-hour mobile internet block has been ordered in central Delhi – from 10 pm tonight – ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s Satruday protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar.

Mobile internet services will be blocked within a four km radius from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing, Manishi Chandra, the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Special Cell), said in a notification released this evening.

Also Read | The CJP-AISA protest in Delhi: Date, time, place, Uber and Delhi Metro restrictions

Massive protests are expected in central Delhi and other parts of the city with CJP supporters and members, democracy activists, and opposition parties and lawmakers taking to the streets to demand Kumar quit over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision, i.e., the voter re-verification exercise.

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Delhi Police and the central government have rolled out a multi-level security blanket over the national capital – a 37-point dragnet, sources told The Indian Express earlier today – to limit the impact of the CJP and opposition’s protests.

The dragnet includes extensive deployment of paramilitary forces, i.e., around 23,000 troops from the Central Armed Police Force and around 5,000 Delhi Police personnel, as well as heavy barricading of roads leading to Jantar Mantar.

Widespread restrictions have been imposed on travel into and around Delhi, particularly in the central districts, with cops warning ride aggregators like Uber and Ola to be wary of picking up ‘suspicious’ persons travelling to Jantar Mantar.

Trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations will be cancelled from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has announced that entry and exit will be closed at 57 metro stations across northern, southern, eastern, western and central Delhi from 9 pm on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi CJP Protest: Rajdhani, Shatabdi among 45 trains cancelled on October 10 – full list

Food delivery aggregators like Zomato are also being tracked, sources said, for bulk orders that might lead the cops to gatherings of protesters. The police had a similar gameplan for the last CJP protest in Delhi – back in June when thousands protested and forced then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to quit.

 
◆ More on this big story ◆
Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said.Read the full story →
Permission denied, says Delhi Police for CJP Jantar Mantar protest tomorrowDelhi Police denied permission for a Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing rule violations and BNSS Section 163 prohibitory orders.Read the full story →
Delhi Police’s 37-point dragnet to block CJP protests: In graphicsTrains cancelled, 60 metro stations closed, and hotel bookings restricted: Delhi Police have activated a 37-point dragnet across the national capital to prevent Saturday’s Jantar Mantar demonstration against alleged voter roll irregularities. Here is how the security clampdown will impact commuters and visitors across the city.Read the full story →
Delhi CJP Protest: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin cancelled tomorrow between 4 am – 2 pmDelhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all mails and express trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on October 10 amid a CJP protest.Read the full story →
Sign a bond, skip Delhi: Maharashtra police warn would-be protesters against Oct 10 agitationA day before the Cockroach Janata Party's Jantar Mantar protest, activists in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune say police came to their homes, called them on trains and detained some. The DGP's office admits issuing notices but denies any detentions.Read the full story →
Trains, metros, Uber, Oyo and stadiums: The crackdown for Delhi CJP October 10 protestThe Delhi Police has not granted permission for the CJP-AISA protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163Read the full story →
 

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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