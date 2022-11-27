20 held, 200 booked after mob pelts stones at police during panchayat polls in Faridabad village

At least 20 people were arrested and 200 people were booked for allegedly pelting stones and creating ruckus after vote counting for panchayat elections in Saroorpur village in Ballabgarh, Faridabad on Friday, said police.

Police said at least six policemen suffered injuries and 2-3 police vehicles were damaged.

According to police, the incident took place in the evening when after counting of votes, a candidate was declared as the winning candidate for the post of sarpanch.

In the police complaint, Dr Vivek Anand, duty magistrate, appointed for conduct of panchayat elections at Saroorpur, said, “A total of six candidates were in the fray for the panchayat polls… Around 6.30-7 pm, supporters of losing candidates and agents gathered outside the polling booth and demanded re-polling. The police and staff tried to pacify them, but they started gathering villagers and protested.”

The complainant said that the mob surrounded the polling booth and threatened that they would not allow EVM machines to be taken. “We informed the police control room to request for security and within 25 minutes, additional police force arrived. Just as police forces reached near the polling station, a mob of at least 200 people pelted stones at the police. To disperse the protesters, a warning was given but when the crowd did not relent, orders were given to fire tear gas shells and mild lathi charge was used to disperse protesters,” he said.

Also read now | Suitcase with torso found in Faridabad: Delhi police rules out Shraddha Walkar connection

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused in the incident. Four people have been named in the FIR while 200 unknown have been booked. Over 20 people were arrested and sent to judicial custody.”

An FIR has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage) and 379 B (snatching) of IPC at Mujesar police station, said police.