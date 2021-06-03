Mob pelts stones, damages over 7 vehicles in Delhi; cops suspect local rivalry

Police said at least seven vehicles were damaged by the mob.

Residents of Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area were seen running to safety on Wednesday night as a group of around 20-30 men started pelting stones and attacking vehicles in the B Block of the area.

A CCTV video of the incident showed people running to their homes as a mob stopped vehicles and started attacking them.

“Over seven vehicles, including auto rickshaws and a tempo, have been damaged. Few of the accused pelted stones at the vehicles and shops in the area. Residents were scared and rushed to safety. We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident and will identify the accused,” a senior police official said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm and the police received PCR calls from several people in the area.

The cops said nobody was injured and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. They suspect personal enmity between two local groups to be the cause of the attack.

“Similar fights have been seen in the past as well. We are questioning people and will soon arrest the perpetrators,” the officer added.

On Thursday, DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection and disease) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station.