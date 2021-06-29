Mob lynching accused cites wife’s health in bail plea, Delhi court says she lied about hospitalisation

A Delhi court Tuesday denied interim bail to a man accused of lynching a 20-year-old on suspicion of theft saying it was a case of mob lynching in which the accused persons played an active role and that he may tamper with the evidence if released. The man had cited his wife’s health in his bail plea, but after seeing the medical reports, the court said they were lying.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar dismissed the interim bail application of accused, Amit.

In its order, the court wrote, “It is a case of mob-lynching and as per the case of the prosecution, the applicant/accused has allegedly played an active role in the commission of the crime. Investigation of the case is at the initial stage and there is every possibility that if the applicant/accused is released on bail, he may tamper with the evidence or that he may influence the witnesses.”

According to police, the victim, Sarfaraz, was allegedly walking in a neighbourhood at night in Swaroop Vihar by a few residents when the men took him to a factory and tied him to a heavy machine used in construction before thrashing him with sticks.

A case of murder was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station on May 23.

Amit had approached the court seeking interim bail to take care of his wife “who suffered from kidney-related ailments”. His lawyer had told the court that she was admitted at GTB hospital and was advised bed rest.

When the court perused the medical report of the woman, it observed that she was never admitted to the hospital nor was she advised any bed rest.

“She has never been advised bed rest by any doctor of GTB Hospital. She has never been admitted to GTB hospital. Several persons are there in the family of the applicant who can take care of the wife of the applicant/accused,” the court said.

Additional Public Prosecutor Harvinder Nar told the court that “Sarfaraz was brutally murdered by Amit and other co-accused persons and investigation of the case is at a very thresh-hold and if he is released on bail, he may tamper with the evidence or he may threaten the witnesses”.

Sarfaraz was unemployed while his brother is an e-rickshaw driver and his father is a labourer.

According to police, Sarfaraz’s brother said he went out for a walk near their house when the accused picked him up. The family came to know about the incident from their neighbours.