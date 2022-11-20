scorecardresearch
Students beat pregnant street dog to death in Delhi, video surfaces

Local residents said the accused are students from a nearby college who attacked the dog with stones and sticks and later dumped it in a field.

Visuals of the incident show the accused taking the dog to a tin shed and thrashing it as it cries for help. (Representational)

A pregnant street dog was brutally beaten up by a group of unknown men in Delhi’s New Friends Colony area. The Delhi Police said they have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

Local residents said the dog succumbed to the injuries and was found dead on Saturday. They said the accused are students from a nearby college who attacked the dog with stones and sticks and later dumped it in a field. Visuals of the incident show the accused taking the dog to a tin shed and thrashing it as it cries for help. Later, they pick up the dog and leave it on the field.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “We received a complaint from a woman who levelled allegations against unknown students for allegedly beating the dog. We also got the video footage of the incident.”

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act. The matter is being investigated, they added.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 11:19:37 am
