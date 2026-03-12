Mob attacks Meghalaya cops in Haryana to free ATM theft accused; FIR lodged

A youth was injured after Meghalaya police personnel opened fire in self-defence when a mob of around 30 people allegedly attacked them in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday evening in an attempt to free an inter-state ATM robbery accused from their custody.
Based on the complaint of a Meghalaya Police officer, the Nuh police have registered an FIR against 12 named individuals and several unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing public duty, assaulting police personnel, and attempting to snatch official weapons.
According to the Nuh police, the incident occurred when a Meghalaya Police team was transporting the accused, Rahul Khan, a resident of Wazidpur, on transit remand after producing him in a Punhana court. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Ayush Yadav, as the police vehicle reached near a hotel in Sikrawa village, Rahul Khan insisted on stopping and suddenly grabbed the steering wheel, attempting to overturn the vehicle and escape.
“Following this, a mob, which included several women, quickly gathered and surrounded the vehicle. The attackers allegedly assaulted the officers, tried to snatch the vehicle’s keys, and attempted to loot the police personnel’s weapons. With the situation escalating, the Meghalaya Police personnel opened fire in self-defence to protect themselves and secure the accused,” a Nuh police spokesperson said Wednesday.
A screengrab of a video of a mob attacking Meghalaya Police personnel. (Photo Credit: Nuh police)
During the firing, a local youth, identified as Tarif Khan of Sikrawa, sustained a bullet wound to his leg, officials added. He has been admitted to PGIMS in Rohtak, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Rahul Khan was arrested on Sunday by the Nuh police in a joint operation with the Meghalaya Police.
He was identified as the main conspirator in an ATM heist in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district in February, where a machine was cut open, and lakhs of rupees were looted.
According to police records, Rahul Khan is a habitual offender wanted in several organised crime cases, including those registered at Delhi’s Dwarka and Dabri police stations, and by the Special Cell in Meghalaya. He has also been reportedly involved in multiple ATM thefts across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Forensic teams have inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, the Nuh police said.
Additional SP Yadav stated that investigators are identifying the attackers using video footage of the incident and have formed multiple teams to apprehend the suspects. He also issued a stern warning against spreading rumours regarding the incident on social media, adding that strict legal action will be taken against violators.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More