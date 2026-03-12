Mob attacks Meghalaya cops in Haryana to free ATM theft accused; FIR lodged

Meghalaya ATM-heist accused, Rahul Khan (in crouching position), after being captured by the police. (Photo Credit: Nuh police)

A youth was injured after Meghalaya police personnel opened fire in self-defence when a mob of around 30 people allegedly attacked them in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday evening in an attempt to free an inter-state ATM robbery accused from their custody.

Based on the complaint of a Meghalaya Police officer, the Nuh police have registered an FIR against 12 named individuals and several unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing public duty, assaulting police personnel, and attempting to snatch official weapons.

According to the Nuh police, the incident occurred when a Meghalaya Police team was transporting the accused, Rahul Khan, a resident of Wazidpur, on transit remand after producing him in a Punhana court. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Ayush Yadav, as the police vehicle reached near a hotel in Sikrawa village, Rahul Khan insisted on stopping and suddenly grabbed the steering wheel, attempting to overturn the vehicle and escape.