MNC employee killed in hit-and-run on Golf Course Road

A 29-year-old associate consultant with a leading accounting MNC in Gurgaon was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road (GCR) late Friday night. Police said the accused car driver is yet to be arrested.

Police identified the victim as Ananyo Bandyopadhyay, who hailed from Sonari, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. According to police, the incident took place around 1 am at the entry of the underpass near Sector 27/42 Chowk opposite Global Foyer Mall when the victim was returning to his house in Delhi after work.

“Prima facie, it appears a Swift car rammed into the motorcycle at high speed. The crime scene suggests that the front left portion of the car hit the motorcycle. The accused driver abandoned the car and fled. On a complaint by the victim’s father, we have lodged an FIR against the car driver,” said a police officer, adding that the car was seized.

Ananyo’s father, Pradeep Kumar Bandyopadhyay, told The Indian Express that his son had been working with KPMG in Gurgaon for the past six months. “Around 1 am, I got a call from my son’s phone. His phone must have fallen on the road after the accident and a passerby picked it up and called me. He informed me that my son had been in an accident and that he was being rushed to a hospital. Along with my relatives, I reached Gurgaon from Jamshedpur and found that he had been admitted to a private hospital. There, he succumbed to injuries and was declared dead by the doctor,” said Pradeep in the police complaint.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) at Sushant Lok police station, said police.

The Indian Express had earlier reported on safety concerns and design flaws along the 8-km-long GCR after a 27-year-old woman was killed in an accident in July. As per road safety experts, the stretch from Golf Course Road to Cyber City has accounted for over 30 fatalities in the past three years.

Advertisement

Officials of GMDA, NHAI, traffic police and road engineering experts had carried out an inspection of GCR and announced that a safety audit of the entire stretch will be conducted to reduce accidents and check wrong-side driving.