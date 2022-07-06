MLAs say queries not being answered, panel formed to look into it

The Delhi Assembly Tuesday formed a three-member committee comprising AAP MLAs Atishi, Rajesh Gupta, and Somnath Bharti to investigate and submit a report within 48 hours on why the services department is “refusing to reply to questions raised by MLAs”.

The committee will also probe whether the department that comes under the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) evaded questions from Assembly members during the regime of previous governments as well.

“We have to see if the department has any agenda or ill-intention behind this move,” Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla said.

The Assembly’s decision came after MLAs expressed concerns over “services department’s refusal to answer questions on vacancies and appointments placed by MLAs under the garb of a Central government order”.

Birla said, “On behalf of MLAs, questions were asked from the services department about how many posts are lying vacant under grade four in the Delhi government, how many officers were assigned the charge of SDM, how many vacancies are there in each department and in answer to these questions, the department said it will not answer the questions of the Assembly.”

She said that whenever a legislator asks such questions, the service department writes: “I am directed to inform that the matter of services is a reserved subject under the notification issued by the MHA on 21/05/2015, in view of the present situation, this department cannot answer the Vidhan Sabha’s question.”

The Assembly said the department is answerable to the Vidhan Sabha under the Constitution. “Such behaviour is an insult and a disrespect of the constitutional systems, MLAs and the institution of the Vidhan Sabha,” said Birla.

“This type of information can even be obtained simply through an RTI but why cannot the Centre provide answers to these questions to the institution of Delhi Vidhan Sabha,” she added.